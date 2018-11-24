Head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Senat was inactive against New Orleans due to a coach's decision to have more pass rushers available in the defensive rotation, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The rookie third-round draft choice wasn't acquired with the expectation that he would be a game-wrecking pass rusher, but coming off a six-sack season as a senior at South Florida, his goose egg in the sack column is slightly disconcerting. Senat has come close on a couple occasions at least, registering three quarterback hits this season despite only playing 33.5 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps. The most discouraging aspect of this 2018 campaign for Senat is the fact that opposing starting running backs have rushed for over 285 yards and three touchdowns in his two starts. (James Conner and Nick Chubb combined for 394 total yards and four touchdowns in Week 5 and Week 10.) It remains to be seen if Senat will be reactivated for the Falcons' next game against Baltimore, facing a Ravens offense that elects to pass 59.1 percent of the time.