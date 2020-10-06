Senat (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Packers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 2018 third-round draft choice made it on the field for 25 combined defensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2 after garnering just two game appearances all of 2019, but Senat has now been held out due to coach's decision for back-to-back contests. With Senat out of the interior defensive line rotation, it will be reigning Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett, rookie Marlon Davidson and veteran Tyeler Davison who get the majority of the reps.
More News
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Shakes off injury•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Lands on injury report•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Puzzling 2019 campaign concludes•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Solid rookie campaign comes to close•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Healthy scratch in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Expected to play Sunday•