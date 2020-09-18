Senat (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The third-year man out of South Florida popped up on the injury report Thursday, after registering two tackles on a shade under 20 percent of the defensive snaps Week 1 against the Seahawks. Senat was only active for two games during 2019 despite never officially being listed with an injury designation. This season he is poised to fill a rotational role along the interior of the Falcons' defensive line, but his status for a Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys comes into question with the reported injury.
