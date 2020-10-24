Senat (rest) did not participate throughout the practice week, but he is clear of an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup against Detroit, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Senat hasn't yet missed a game this season because of injury, but he has already been a healthy scratch in three contests. The 26-year-old fielded 25 total defensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2, but he was subsequently benched Weeks 3 through 5. In Raheem Morris' debut as interim head coach last Sunday against the Vikings, Senat was active but he only garnered four defensive snaps.