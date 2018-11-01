Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Practices in full
Senat (neck/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Senat was limited in practice to begin the week, but appears on track for Sunday's game against Washington. The third-round rookie has served a valuable rotational role on Atlanta's defensive line this season, but could see a slight decrease in defensive snaps with Grady Jarrett having returned to full health.
