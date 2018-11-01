Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Present on Wednesday's injury report
Senat (neck/shoulder) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Atlanta's third-round draft choice has been an important role player for the Falcons thus far in 2018, playing solid rush defense throughout the first half of his rookie campaign, and stepping in for Grady Jarrett when he was forced to sit out Week 5 and Week 6 with an ankle injury. Even with Jarrett now back healthy, Senat's presence in the lineup is crucial in trying to slow down Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who has 96-plus rushing yards in each of Washington's five wins this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...