Senat (neck/shoulder) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta's third-round draft choice has been an important role player for the Falcons thus far in 2018, playing solid rush defense throughout the first half of his rookie campaign, and stepping in for Grady Jarrett when he was forced to sit out Week 5 and Week 6 with an ankle injury. Even with Jarrett now back healthy, Senat's presence in the lineup is crucial in trying to slow down Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who has 96-plus rushing yards in each of Washington's five wins this season.

