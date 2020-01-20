Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Puzzling 2019 campaign concludes
Senat made two appearances for the Falcons during 2019 and recorded zero tackles.
The 25-year-old defensive tackle did not make his first appearance of the season until Week 15, after suiting up for 15 of Atlanta's 16 contests during his rookie campaign of 2018. He was drafted as a third-round pick out of South Florida and enjoyed a somewhat promising debut season, so his complete lack of involvement through the first three quarters of the year was puzzling. That is, until Senat put out a potential explanation via his person Instagram account, showing himself getting ready to undergo an unspecified surgery. With one solid season to his name and another that can be considered a "throw away" of some sorts, Senat's third year with the Falcons in 2020 becomes all important towards determining his future with the club.
More News
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Solid rookie campaign comes to close•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Healthy scratch in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Working through shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Practices in full•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Present on Wednesday's injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.