Senat made two appearances for the Falcons during 2019 and recorded zero tackles.

The 25-year-old defensive tackle did not make his first appearance of the season until Week 15, after suiting up for 15 of Atlanta's 16 contests during his rookie campaign of 2018. He was drafted as a third-round pick out of South Florida and enjoyed a somewhat promising debut season, so his complete lack of involvement through the first three quarters of the year was puzzling. That is, until Senat put out a potential explanation via his person Instagram account, showing himself getting ready to undergo an unspecified surgery. With one solid season to his name and another that can be considered a "throw away" of some sorts, Senat's third year with the Falcons in 2020 becomes all important towards determining his future with the club.