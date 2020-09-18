Senat (ankle) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Senat will suit up Sunday after logging 19 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 1. He should have a similar role against the Cowboys with rookie second-rounder Marlon Davidson (knee) considered doubtful.
More News
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Lands on injury report•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Puzzling 2019 campaign concludes•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Solid rookie campaign comes to close•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Healthy scratch in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Working through shoulder injury•