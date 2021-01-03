Senat (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Senat has been a frequent healthy scratch this season, and he's only suited up for seven games the past two years. With two starts to his name over 22 career appearances, the 2018 third-round pick has been unable to secure a consistent role on the active roster. He closes out his third NFL season with four tackles and a fumble recovery over five appearances.

