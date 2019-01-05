Senat collected 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and three QB hits for the Falcons in 2018.

Senat did not end up settling into a feature role during his rookie season out of South Florida, logging just two starts and playing 34 percent of the snaps for a Falcons defense that ranked 25th against the run in 2018. With Terrell McClain's contract expiring this winter, however, it's foreseeable that Atlanta will embrace the youth movement and make Senat a more integral part of the team's identity defensively. Senat was a dominant run stopper during his collegiate career, and showed enough potential during his debut NFL campaign to merit increased playing time moving forward.