Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Solid rookie campaign comes to close
Senat collected 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and three QB hits for the Falcons in 2018.
Senat did not end up settling into a feature role during his rookie season out of South Florida, logging just two starts and playing 34 percent of the snaps for a Falcons defense that ranked 25th against the run in 2018. With Terrell McClain's contract expiring this winter, however, it's foreseeable that Atlanta will embrace the youth movement and make Senat a more integral part of the team's identity defensively. Senat was a dominant run stopper during his collegiate career, and showed enough potential during his debut NFL campaign to merit increased playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Healthy scratch in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Working through shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Practices in full•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Present on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Showing promise early on•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...