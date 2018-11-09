Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Working through shoulder injury
Senat (shoulder) was a limited participant for a second consecutive practice Thursday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The rookie third-rounder was limited for last Wednesday's practice, but upgraded to full participation for Thursday's session and ultimately fielded 26 defensive snaps during a 38-14 victory over Washington. There's minor concern that consecutive limited outings could foreshadow an inactive designation for Senat in Week 10, but the positive spin is that all five Falcons who were listed as limited last week ending up playing against the Redskins. Senat won't be on the field if it comes as a substantial risk to his long-term well being, but if able to go, he will be an X-factor in trying to contain Nick Chubb and a Cleveland offense that ranks top 10 in yards per rush this season (4.5).
