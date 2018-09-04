Falcons' Deante Burton: Promoted to active roster
Burton was called up from Atlanta's practice squad on Tuesday to fill the 53rd and final spot on the team's active roster, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
With Isaiah Oliver (ankle) and Blidi Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) each carrying questionable designations as Thursday's season opener against Philadelphia rapidly approaches, the Falcons' brass decided to bring on Deante Burton as a backup option at cornerback. A collegiate wide receiver for Kansas State, the 24-year old Burton has been involved with the Falcons organization since shortly after going undrafted in the 2017 Draft, though he has never made a regular-season appearance. Should Oliver and Wreh-Wilson indeed prove incapable of returning by Week 1, Atlanta will now have five healthy cornerbacks to deploy against the defending World Champions.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country