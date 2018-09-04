Falcons' Deante Burton: Promoted to active roster

Burton was called up from Atlanta's practice squad on Tuesday to fill the 53rd and final spot on the team's active roster, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

With Isaiah Oliver (ankle) and Blidi Wreh-Wilson (shoulder) each carrying questionable designations as Thursday's season opener against Philadelphia rapidly approaches, the Falcons' brass decided to bring on Deante Burton as a backup option at cornerback. A collegiate wide receiver for Kansas State, the 24-year old Burton has been involved with the Falcons organization since shortly after going undrafted in the 2017 Draft, though he has never made a regular-season appearance. Should Oliver and Wreh-Wilson indeed prove incapable of returning by Week 1, Atlanta will now have five healthy cornerbacks to deploy against the defending World Champions.