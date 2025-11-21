Alford (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Alford suffered a concussion in Week 10 against Indianapolis and didn't play against Carolina this past Sunday. He began prep this week with a limited session, then upgraded to full Thursday. Alford thus seems in line to return to action in Week 12 against the Saints, though he'll first need to clear concussion protocol if he hasn't done so already.