Alford (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Alford missed the Falcons' Week 7 contest versus the Bengals due to a hamstring injury, but it appears like he'll be able to return to action Sunday against Carolina. With fellow defensive back A.J. Terell (hamstring) already ruled out this week, the 24-year-old is in line to operate as Atlanta's No. 2 cornerback this weekend behind Darren Hall.