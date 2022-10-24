Alford (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, per coach Arthur Smith, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Alford exited Atlanta's Week 7 loss to the Bengals due to the injury, but it sounds like he may not need to miss much additional time. His participation level in practice leading up to the Falcons' Week 8 matchup with Carolina should help dictate Alford's availability. The Falcons can ill afford to have him miss much time with fellow cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) labeled week-to-week.