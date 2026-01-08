Alford tallied 67 total tackles (55 solo), including 2.0 sacks, 13 passes defensed, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

The Tusculum product enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, setting personal highs in passes defensed, sacks and interceptions. Additionally, Alford was a key portion of the Falcons' secondary, finishing first on the team in passes defensed, tying for second in interceptions and ranking sixth in total tackles. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Alford could be in line for a decent contract following another impressive season in Atlanta.