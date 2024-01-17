Alford finished 2023 with 41 tackles (25 solo), six pass defenses and one fumble recovery in 16 appearances. He also recorded 13 kick-return yards and 160 punt-return yards.

After being a regular defensive contributor for the first 14 weeks of the season, Alford was relegated to primarily operating on special teams over the final four games. He's under contract for one more season, but if the Falcons make any additions to their secondary this offseason, Alford's defensive role could become obsolete in 2024.