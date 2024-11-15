Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Alford (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Alford's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as the Tusculum product was unable to practice all week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints. Atlanta's cornerback room is expected to be headlined by A.J. Terrell, Kevin King and Clark Phillips with Alford, Mike Hughes (neck) and Antonio Hamilton (pectoral) all sidelined for Week 11.