Alford tallied six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (including one interception) during the Falcons' 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday.

Alford registered his first interception (and second of his four-year NFL career) late in the first half, which put the Falcons at midfield with a chance to extend their 14-point lead heading into halftime. He also took down Josh Allen for a 15-yard sack early in the second quarter, which was Alford's first since Week 4 of the 2024 campaign. Alford is up to 18 tackles (13 solo) and five pass defenses through the first five games of the regular season.