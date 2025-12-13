Alford recorded three total tackles (all solo) and one interception in Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

Alford nabbed a crucial fourth-quarter interception that set up a Falcons touchdown and pulled the game within one score Thursday. He's been an integral part of Atlanta's secondary this season, tallying 56 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 13 appearances. The Tusculum product is expected to continue operating as the team's top slot corner in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.