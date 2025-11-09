Alford is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Alford took a hit to the head in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. He got the start at corner in the absence of Mike Hughes (neck), so the Falcons could opt to insert Natrone Brooks at outside corner or shift Billy Bowman from the slot for as long as Alford is out of the game.