Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

If Alford's able to play, he'll likely slide into the starting role vacated by A.J. Terrell, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury of his own. Alford's injury appears to be less serious, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be capable of playing through it come Sunday.