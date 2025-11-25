Alford tallied 10 tackles (nine solo), a defensed pass and a fumble recovery Sunday in a 24-10 Week 12 win over the Saints.

Alford didn't play in Week 11 due to a concussion but was cleared in time to suit up Sunday. He ended up leading the Falcons in tackles while reaching the double-digit mark for the first time this season. Alford also had a fumble recovery early in the game that led to a Cardinals field goal. The fourth-year cornerback will likely see a larger role moving forward with Billy Bowman out for the season due to a torn Achilles.