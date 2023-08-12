Alford recorded one pass defense across 13 defensive snaps and returned a punt for a 79-yard touchdown during Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins.

Alford, a 2022 undrafted free agent, saw expanded work as a rookie when Atlanta was dealing with numerous injuries to its secondary last year. He totaled 25 tackles, seven pass defenses, an interception and 0.5 sacks across 16 appearances (238 defensive snaps). Alford is battling for a roster spot in 2023, but he has a chance to carve out a role with Clark Phillips (leg) and Jeff Okudah (ankle) currently sidelined. Alford will also compete with newcomer Mike Hughes for punt-return duties, as Avery Williams, who handled punts in 2022, is out for the year after tearing his ACL during offseason workouts.