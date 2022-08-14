Alford collected eight tackles (six solo) and one interception during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions.

Alford operated as a backup to Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell but ended up playing the majority of the game (46 defensive snaps). The undrafted cornerback out of Tusculum hasn't made much noise during training camp, but he made his presence felt during his first NFL action, finishing with a team-high eight tackles. He also arguably made the play of the game when he blanketed Kalil Pimpleton and dove to intercept a Tim Boyle pass during the Lions' first drive of the second half. Behind Hayward and Terrell, the Falcons' cornerback depth is questionable, so Alford should get plenty of opportunities to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.