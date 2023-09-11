Alford recorded six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Alford was solid as the team's top slot cornerback, finishing fifth on the team in tackles. However, his presence as a punt returner is also noteworthy. With Avery Williams, who handled punts in 2022, out for the year after tearing his ACL during an offseason workout, the Falcons are looking for someone to take hold of that position. Alford returned a punt for a touchdown during the preseason, but he split duties with Scotty Miller during the regular-season opener.