Alford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Alford suffered the injury during Atlanta's Week 6 win over the 49ers, and he played a season-low 11 snaps as a result. He has 15 total tackles, two passes defended and an interception through six games this season, so his absence will leave a gap in the Atlanta secondary. Mike Ford is a candidate to see more snaps in Alford's absence.