Alford (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old sustained a concussion in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Colts and was not able to clear protocol in time to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. Alford will be sidelined for the first time in Week 11, having recording 29 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and seven passes defended over nine games. Expect Billy Bowman and Xavier Watts to play larger role in the Falcons' secondary while Alford is out Sunday.