Falcons' Deion Jones: Absent from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones (toe) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
A toe injury limited Jones in practice this week, but it's not enough for the linebacker to miss his first game of the season.
