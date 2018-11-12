The Falcons activated Jones (foot) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The Falcons never elaborated on the foot injury that Jones suffered in the season opener, but after returning to practice last Wednesday he's more or less cleared to return to action. His upcoming availability could be confirmed as early as Wednesday, when the team will release its first Week 11 injury report. When he takes the field, he'll be aiming to uphold his career mark of nearly eight tackles per game, which makes him an intriguing IDP option.

More News
Our Latest Stories