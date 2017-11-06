Jones once again led all Falcons defenders with 11 total tackles (four solo), but the Falcons lost to the Panthers by a score of 20-17.

Jones has now tallied exactly 11 total tackles in each of his last four games, and he's up to 71 total tackles on the year. He should get plenty of tackle opportunities in Week 10 against Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys.

