The Falcons hope Jones (foot) will be able to return for Thursday's game at New Orleans, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Although he was activated from IR last Monday, Jones didn't progress enough last week to be cleared to play in Sunday's eventual loss to the Cowboys. Per Jason Butt of The Athletic, Jones kicked off this week with no activity at Monday's walk-through. Despite this fact, coach Dan Quinn told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that Jones will put in a workout Monday, after which his health will be checked out. It remains to be seen whether the middle linebacker will make his second appearance of the season Thursday.