Falcons' Deion Jones: All over field in Week 3
Jones tallied a team-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
After missing 10 games last year with a foot injury, Jones has been re-establishing his immense defensive prowess of late. He picked up just four tackles while playing on 63 percent of the defensive snaps against the Vikings, but has logged 15 tackles -- along with three tackles for loss and one QB hit -- over the two weeks since. The former Pro Bowl middle linebacker will look to keep producing in Week 4, taking on a Tennessee offense that's been largely devoid of explosive plays in the passing game, but one that has only committed one turnover thus far this season.
