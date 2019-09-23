Jones tallied a team-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

After missing 10 games last year with a foot injury, Jones has been increasing his defensive impact of late. Following a debut to the season in which he picked up just four tackles while playing on 63 percent of the defensive snaps against the Vikings, he has logged 15 tackles, along with three tackles for loss and one QB hit over the past two weeks. The former Pro Bowl middle linebacker will look to keep producing in Week 4, taking on a Tennessee offense that's only committed one turnover thus far this season.