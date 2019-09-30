Falcons' Deion Jones: Another high tackle tally in Week 4
Jones compiled eight total tackles during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.
The former Pro Bowl linebacker has looked strong in the early going of 2019, especially over the past three weeks. He has averaged eight tackles per game since Week 2, with three tackles for loss, a QB hit and a pass deflection during that span. Coming off the foot injury that cost him 10 games last season, Jones looked back to his normal self in December as well, racking up 14-plus tackles twice over the final five weeks of the 2018 campaign. He could be busy again in Week 5, facing a Texans offense that targeted running backs and tight ends in the passing game a collective 13 times Sunday afternoon against the Panthers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...