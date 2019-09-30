Jones compiled eight total tackles during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker has looked strong in the early going of 2019, especially over the past three weeks. He has averaged eight tackles per game since Week 2, with three tackles for loss, a QB hit and a pass deflection during that span. Coming off the foot injury that cost him 10 games last season, Jones looked back to his normal self in December as well, racking up 14-plus tackles twice over the final five weeks of the 2018 campaign. He could be busy again in Week 5, facing a Texans offense that targeted running backs and tight ends in the passing game a collective 13 times Sunday afternoon against the Panthers.

