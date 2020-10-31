Jones racked up six tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.

Jones has struggled considerably in coverage so far this season, surrendering a 72.4 percent completion rate and four passing TDs on 29 coverage opportunities. The Falcons have been working around that issue, and so far results have been encouraging. Jones has been utilized as a blitzer 28 times in eight games this season, proving especially effective of late with five QB hits and two sacks the past two weeks. During all of 2019 Jones had just 36 total blitz chances in 16 appearances, recording no sacks and four total QB hits.