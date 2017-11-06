Falcons' Deion Jones: Another team-high tackle total
Jones once again led all Falcons defenders with 11 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
Jones has now tallied exactly 11 total tackles in each of his last four games and is up to 71 total stops on the year. He should get plenty of tackle opportunities in Week 10 against Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys.
