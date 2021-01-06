Jones, who registered four tackles during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, ended the 2020 season with 106 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

Jones notched a 67-yard pick-six off of Las Vegas' Derek Carr in Week 12. Otherwise, he largely struggled in coverage this season. The 2017 Pro Bowler surrendered a 74.1 percent completion rate and six touchdowns over 54 targets, a notable decline from the 58.5 completion percentage and four passing TDs he conceded in 16 games last season. Meanwhile, Jones was deployed more than ever in pass-rush, blitzing on 61 occasions after registering 41 combined blitzes in 22 appearances between 2018 and 2019. Results translated, as in 16 games, Jones exceeded his QB hits total from his first 53 career appearances between 2016 and 2019 (six). The linebacker is signed with Atlanta through 2023, carrying a cap hit of $12.6 million next season.