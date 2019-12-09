Jones recorded four tackles (two solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers.

Jones had notched eight-plus tackles in three consecutive contests leading up to Sunday's divisional win, during which he saw less work as a run stopper but performed to his usual high level in coverage. The fourth-year pro played 56 snaps on defense (79 percent). Up next for Jones is a tough Week 15 matchup in San Francisco.