Falcons' Deion Jones: Comes down to earth
Jones recorded four tackles (two solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers.
Jones had notched eight-plus tackles in three consecutive contests leading up to Sunday's divisional win, during which he saw less work as a run stopper but performed to his usual high level in coverage. The fourth-year pro played 56 snaps on defense (79 percent). Up next for Jones is a tough Week 15 matchup in San Francisco.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Helps keep Kamara in check•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Team's top tackler in Week 12 loss•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Racks up tackles in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Impactful IDP showing in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Team's top tackler in Week 5 loss•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Another high tackle tally in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...