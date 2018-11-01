Falcons' Deion Jones: Could return to practice Week 10
Jones (foot) may return to practice Week 10, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones has progressed well in his recovery from a foot injury sustained during Atlanta's season-opener, and Week 10 is the earliest he's eligible to begin practicing. If all goes well, the star middle linebacker could return from injured reserve for the Falcons' Nov. 18 game against the Cowboys. Jones' presence will be a big boost to Atlanta's defense whenever he is able to fully return.
