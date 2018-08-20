Falcons' Deion Jones: Dealing with strain
Jones did not practice Sunday due to a muscle strain, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones' muscle strain is what kept him out of Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs and he has not practiced since. Head coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that Jones was day-to-day with the injury, so the Falcons will likely continue to take a similar approach during this week of practice.
