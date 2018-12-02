Jones recorded a team-high 15 combined tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.

Even with its Pro Bowl middle linebacker in the mix once again, Atlanta allowed Baltimore to rack up north of 200 rushing yards, helping the Ravens establish a staggering 39:39 time of possession. Jones' presence in the lineup did at least stymie running back production in the passing game, an area that has devastated the Falcons defensively this season. Ravens backs combined for six receptions and 48 yards with Jones active Sunday, compared to 7.8 catches and 63.6 receiving yards allowed to the position per game through Week 12. Upcoming next is a matchup against Green Bay and an emerging Aaron Jones, who has accounted for 591 offensive yards and seven total touchdowns since Week 8.

More News
Our Latest Stories