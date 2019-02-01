Jones portrayed Thursday that the Falcons defense will be eager to improve next season after a rocky 2018 campaign. "I think it's going to be a little bit different," Jones said of his expectations for the Atlanta defense in 2019. "(We) have a chip on (our) shoulder about what happened this year and guys coming back have a lot to prove. We've just got to put it all together and set our standard and get after it."

Other than foreseeing an attitude adjustment for the Falcons defense in 2019, Jones also exuded optimism about head coach Dan Quinn assuming defensive play-calling responsibilities for the recently-dismissed Marquand Manuel. "He's always been around us, but now we'll have him around permanently," Jones explained. "It will be great to have him. He knows each guy; each aspect of the defense and he'll have it rolling." Jones himself is aiming for a bounce back season after a foot injury cost him 10 games in 2018. With Jones out of the lineup, Atlanta struggled in containing opposing running backs in the passing game, surrendering the second-most receptions and the third-most receiving yards to the position.