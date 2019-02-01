Falcons' Deion Jones: Foresees defensive improvement
Jones portrayed Thursday that the Falcons defense will be eager to improve next season after a rocky 2018 campaign. "I think it's going to be a little bit different," Jones said of his expectations for the Atlanta defense in 2019. "(We) have a chip on (our) shoulder about what happened this year and guys coming back have a lot to prove. We've just got to put it all together and set our standard and get after it."
Other than foreseeing an attitude adjustment for the Falcons defense in 2019, Jones also exuded optimism about head coach Dan Quinn assuming defensive play-calling responsibilities for the recently-dismissed Marquand Manuel. "He's always been around us, but now we'll have him around permanently," Jones explained. "It will be great to have him. He knows each guy; each aspect of the defense and he'll have it rolling." Jones himself is aiming for a bounce back season after a foot injury cost him 10 games in 2018. With Jones out of the lineup, Atlanta struggled in containing opposing running backs in the passing game, surrendering the second-most receptions and the third-most receiving yards to the position.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Limted production in finale•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Limited at Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Team's leading tackler in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Notches pick-six in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Team-high six tackles in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge 2019 best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...