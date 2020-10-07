Jones collected eight total tackles, including one tackle for loss during Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

Jones has been considered to be one of the NFL's better coverage linebackers of the past four years, but Packers tight end Robert Tonyan got behind him for one of his three touchdowns on Monday night. Despite now being his team's leading tackler in two consecutive contests, the one-time Pro Bowl linebacker has struggled in coverage this season, surrendering an 83.3 percent completion rate and a 121.5 passer rating when targeted.