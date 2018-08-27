Jones (undisclosed) is going through individual drills during Monday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones is nursing an unspecified muscle strain and has been considered "day-to-day" for roughly a week. The linebacker seems to be trending in the right direction, though, and he still has a week and a half to get himself back into gear before the regular-season opener Sept. 6 against the Eagles.