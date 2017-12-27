Falcons' Deion Jones: Hauls in third INT of season
Jones posted 10 tackles (eight solo) and one interception Sunday against the Saints.
This was Jones' sixth double-digit tackle performance in 15 games, and he now has 128 tackles (86 solo) this campaign. He's been consistent too, falling below seven tackles just three times this season, and he should be considered a top IDP asset in Week 17, especially against a Carolina team that he accrued 11 tackles against in Week 9.
