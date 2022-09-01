Jones (undisclosed) was placed on the Falcons' injured reserve Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Jones was sidelined for all but one of Atlanta's games this preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery undergone in May. Now, the linebacker will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season while on the team's IR, though it's unclear if it's due to this same injury. With Jones sidelined to open the regular season, the Falcons also re-signed Nick Kwiatkoski to help bolster the team's corps of inside linebackers behind presumptive starters Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans.