The Falcons placed Jones (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Just one week into the season, the Falcons will already be without the services of two of their top defensive playmakers for extended time, with Jones set to join safety Keanu Neal (knee) on IR. The Falcons were initially hopeful that Jones was just dealing with a sore foot after he racked up a team-high nine tackles in the season-opening loss to the Eagles, but follow-up testing revealed that the linebacker required a procedure to address the injury. Head coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons expect Jones to play again in 2018, so expect the team to use one of its two designated-to-return spots on the 23-year-old. Jones will still be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks as a result of the IR placement.

