Falcons' Deion Jones: Heads to IR
The Falcons placed Jones (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Just one week into the season, the Falcons will already be without the services of two of their top defensive playmakers for extended time, with Jones set to join safety Keanu Neal (knee) on IR. The Falcons were initially hopeful that Jones was just dealing with a sore foot after he racked up a team-high nine tackles in the season-opening loss to the Eagles, but follow-up testing revealed that the linebacker required a procedure to address the injury. Head coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons expect Jones to play again in 2018, so expect the team to use one of its two designated-to-return spots on the 23-year-old. Jones will still be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks as a result of the IR placement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...