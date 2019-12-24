Play

Jones notched three tackles (two solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 24-12 win over the Jaguars.

Jones recorded his lowest tackle total of the season during Week 16's win, though he did make a mark in pass coverage. The 25-year-old will look to bounce back to his usual high level of production during Sunday's season-finale against the Buccaneers.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends