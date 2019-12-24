Falcons' Deion Jones: Held in check versus Jags
Jones notched three tackles (two solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 24-12 win over the Jaguars.
Jones recorded his lowest tackle total of the season during Week 16's win, though he did make a mark in pass coverage. The 25-year-old will look to bounce back to his usual high level of production during Sunday's season-finale against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Surpasses 100 tackles in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Comes down to earth•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Helps keep Kamara in check•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Team's top tackler in Week 12 loss•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Racks up tackles in win•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Impactful IDP showing in Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...
-
Week 17 QB Preview: Slimmer options
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.