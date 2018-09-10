Falcons' Deion Jones: Held out Monday
Jones was held out of Monday's practice due to a foot injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones is one of the Falcons' best defenders and his health will be a large question for the team heading into a divisional matchup with the Panthers in Week 2. He should be considered questionable for the time being, with the specifics of his injury yet unclear.
